Cora Lee (Cox) Greene, 84, passed away on February 6, 2020, at the Brian Center in Durham.
She was born April 6, 1935, the daughter of the late Giles Henry Lane and Donnie Bell Cox Miller.
She is survived by her siblings, Dorothy Humphrey, James (Brenda) Miller, Marlow Green, Tracy Green, Austin Miller, and Lamonte Green; her daughter, Sonya (Burney) Lennon-Butler and husband Gerald Butler; and grandchildren, Sinclair Lennon, Gerry Butler, Jonathan Lennon, Derek Butler.
There will be a memorial in honor of Cora on Saturday, March 7, at 12 p.m. at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2100 Zion Hill Road SE, Bolivia, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cora L. Greene Legacy Fund for Nursing Students at Brunswick Community College online at www.brunswickcc.edu or via mail to P.O. Box 30, Attn: Kathy Lukacz, Supply, NC 28462.