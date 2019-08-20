Betty Sauerbrey, born August 16, 1941, passed away after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Blanche Smith, brothers Pete Smith and Robert Smith, and sister-in-law Nancy Falcone.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Sauerbrey; her daughter Debra Brown (Sherry); stepdaughter Lori Constantine (Stuart); stepson Robert Sauerbrey, Jr. (Ashley); sisters, Peggy Thomas (Phil), Lois Pierson (Darrell), Doris Adams (Tom), Sarah Perkins (Brent);her brother Albert Smith (Cindy); sister-in-law Linda Smith; nine grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, at the St. James Chapel, 3620 St. James Drive.
In lieu of flowers,donations can be made in her name to St. Jude’s Cancer Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.