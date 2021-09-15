Julie Smith Pittman, age 59, of Oak Island, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, the first of September 2021 at her home.
Julie was born in Chester, South Carolina on the twenty first of August 1962 to the late William Daniel Smith and Sandra Beckham Smith Coffey.
Julie was a painter, and she and her husband ran Pittmans Painting for over 30 years.
Surviving are her husband of 35 years, Perry Pittman; a brother, Mark Smith; and many friends and extended family members.
To honor Julie’s wishes, memorial services will be private.
Memorials may be made in her name to Lower Cape Fear Life Care, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28462.
Online condolences are encouraged and may be sent to the family at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com.
