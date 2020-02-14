Alberta Lassiter Gunter, age 95, of Southport and formally of Sanford, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick in Bolivia.
She was born in Moore County on May 12, 1924 to the late Arthur and Maude Lassiter.
Alberta worked for many years at Cornell Dubilier. She enjoyed spending time working in her garden, sewing and quilting, but her family was her greatest love.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jake Gunter; sons, Larry Gunter and Darrell Gunter; grandchild, Stacey Hart; sisters, Nannie Lassiter, Allie Blake, Myrtie Elkins and Ollie Chrisco; brothers, Harold Lassiter, Floyd Lassiter, Leonard Lassiter and Arthur “Bug” Lassiter.
She is survived by one sister, Ruth Fields of Siler City; grandchildren, Stephanie Gunter Bodmer and husband, Robert Gosnell, Tiffany Gunter and Ginger Gunter Thomas and husband, Brad; great-grandchildren, Laurel Holmes, Nicholas Johnson and Sarah Evans and husband, Bryan; and great-great-grandchild, Ruby Evans.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 15, at 10:30 a.m. at Lee Memory Gardens in Sanford. Entombment will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to SECU Hospice House, 955 Mercy Lane SE, Bolivia, NC 28422.
Condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home.