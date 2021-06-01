Dennis Dale Robbins, 62, of Southport died Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Novant Health of Brunswick.
Mr. Robbins was born in Orange County, Florida on November 23, 1958 and was the son of the late Lindsey and Thelma Hickman Robbins.
He was a U.S. mail carrier.
He is survived by his wife Natalie Robbins; six children, Gene Robbins of Kansas, Kaitlynn Robbins, Shelby Robbins, Zachary Robbins, Hunter Robbins and Gela Robbins, all of Southport; a grandson, Oli Robbins, a special niece, Angie Sasser of Southport; four brothers, Steve Robbins of Leland, Ronnie Robbins of Florida, Mike Robbins of Southport and Gene Robbins; and two sisters, Sandy Price of Southport and Cathy Robbins of Shallotte.
A private family service will be held a later date.
You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Highway, Bolivia.