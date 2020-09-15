Ryan Daniel Tewell, born April 13, 2000, passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 6, 2020.
Ryan lived in Wilmington, North Carolina and is survived by his mother, Melanie Tewell, and his brothers, H. John Erne and Nicolas Tewell all from Southport; his father, James D. Tewell, of Supply; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceeded in death by his grandparents, Lonnie and Patricia Bullin, of Wilmington; and his grandmother, Vicki Tewell, of Gary, Indiana.
Ryan graduated from South Brunswick High School in Southport. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and was a member of the Trinity Youth Praise Band.
Ryan was blessed with a large, diverse group of friends that he loved dearly. His friends described him as “real.” He was someone who would be “the first to boost your confidence, but remind you to not get a big head.” Ryan had such a protective nature and so much integrity, never allowing anyone to be bullied, even if it put him in harm’s way.
Though Ryan had many interests, from show tunes to reading books on military history to gaming, his true passion and true love was the theatre starting with his first show at the Amuzu Theatre in Southport at the age of nine, to Brunswick Little Theatre where he had the opportunity to learn from retired professionals of the theatre world. He was nurtured and was provided an opportunity to hone in on the gifts with which God blessed him. Countless mentors and theatre family were always there for Ryan. He was himself on the stage, and had the ability to captivate a room by simply walking in.
Ryan had a fierce love for his family. He was particularly close to his younger brother, Nic, who he encouraged and protected without fail. Ryan’s love and strength and humor and silliness and talent and spirit will be greatly missed.
The outpouring of concern from the community over this tragedy signifies the impact this young man had to all he encountered.
Ryan’s deep passion for the theatre and his concern over the survival of his precious home during this time of COVID-19, was discussed many times. The family would ask if you would like to do something in honor of Ryan, please make a donation to Brunswick Little Theatre in Southport, NC in his name.
A Celebration Service for Rydan will be held Thursday, September 17, at 7 p.m. Due to COVID-19, there is a limit of people allowed and it is invite only but it will be available to view on the Southport Trinity UMC Facebook page, live at 7 p.m.