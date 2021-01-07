Davis Edward Brown, 66, of Southport passed away on December 31, 2020 in Boiling Springs Lakes.
Davis was born in Southport to Davis A. Brown and Patricia E. Marlow on October 3, 1954.
He went to school at Southport High School. He married Micheala Veach on April 2, 1991 in Columbus, Mississippi.
He worked as a Tactical Aircraft Chief for the US Air Force for 25 years. He was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Overseas Short Term Ribbon, Air Force Overseas Long Term Ribbon, Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon, NCO Professional Military Education Graduate Ribbon, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, as well as the Air Force Training Ribbon. He also received both NCO of the Year and Senior NCO of the Year Award numerous times.
Davis is preceded in death by his parents, Davis and Patricia; and grandparents; Edward and Marion Marlow.
Davis is survived by his wife Micheala; children, Angela Brown (Jimmy), Kristine Burbage (Neal), Alicia Brown (Jonathan), Christopher Vary (Kylie) and Stephanie Vary-Dearing (Chelsea); brothers, Larry Brown (Beverly), and James Atkinson (Jada); and sisters, Jenny Bethune (Mike), Leslie Brown (Mike) and Lorie Hooks (Jerry). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Austin (Kiersten), Jayce, Tamarra, Blake, Marissa, Bryanna, Jesus, Bernard, Henry and Jude; along with great-grandchild, Rosie.
Graveside service will be held at one o’clock on Friday, January 8, at Northwood Cemetery with Reverend Charles A. Drew officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
The family of Davis Brown wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Hiltz and Dr. Belle. They would also like to extend a very special thanks to Tisha Helms and Desiree Jenkins of Liberty Hospice for all of their care and support.
Peacock–Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.