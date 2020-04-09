Jenny Celeste “Hurricane” Eversole, age 59, of Southport passed away on Monday the sixth of April 2020.
Born in Norfolk, Virginia on the sixth of October 1960, Jenny was a daughter of the late Gilbert and Marie Fields Gentry.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Eversole.
Surviving are her significant other, John Gorman of Southport; three daughters, Jennifer “Boug” Barnhill (John) of Leland, Jamie “Jame Jame” Morrell (Tim Allen) of Leland, Jessica “Jessie Mess” Eversole (Kente Rogers) of Winnabow; a brother, Micky Gentry of Wilmington; two sisters, Cindy G. Phillips of Swansboro and Lynn Gentry Bowling of Bolivia; seven grandchildren and a very special friend, Loretta. The family would like to extend special thanks to Janet Treiber.
Memorial services will be announced and held when it is deemed safe to do so.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that donations be made in her name to the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422.
