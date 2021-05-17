Rudolph Jacob “Rudy” Litke, 83, of Southport passed away on May 16, 2021.
Rudy was born July 19, 1937 in Litchfield, Connecticut.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and his hobby was restoring old cars and Indian motorcycles. Rudy also loved his many cats.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Litke; a daughter, Bonnie Litke; a sister, Claire Litke; a brother, Richard Litke and his wife Linda; and stepchildren, Maureen Bellmay, Barry Weik, and Michelle Weik, all of Connecticut.
Mr. Litke was preceded in death by a daughter, Terri Litke; and a sister, Carol Litke.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, May 22, at 2 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Southport.
