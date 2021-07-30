Katherine E. “Kathy” Railo, RN, age 76, of Southport, North Carolina passed into God’s hands after a brief illnes on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
Kathy was born May 2, 1945.
She is survived by her husband Doug Railo; two sons, Brian and Doug; and two grandchildren, Julia and Kevin.
In accordance with her wishes, no services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kathy’s name to the animal shelter or rescue center of your choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Railo family.
