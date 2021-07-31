Paula LaVonne Watts, age 80, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021.
LaVonne was born September 23, 1940 in Maury, North Carolina, daughter of the late Preston and Esther Williams.
LaVonne was a devout Christian and faithful member of First Baptist Church of Hope Mills for over 40 years. She taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and was active in GA’s and missions.
Mrs. Watts taught in the Cumberland County School System for 26 years.
LaVonne was a dedicated coach’s wife, supporting her husband’s coaching career for nearly 60 years.
She will always be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and aunt to many.
Although she lived in Hope Mills most of her life, her heart was always in Southport with her extended family. Her family takes great peace in knowing that LaVonne is home with her Savior.
Survivors include her husband, J. Douglas Watts; three children, Jerry Douglas “Chip” Watts, Jr. and wife Robin, Paula Watts May and husband Andrew, and Allison Watts Heyrman and husband Eric; five grandchildren, Justin McGee and wife Katelynn, Jordan Kasal and husband Brian, Courtney Watts, Blake Heyrman, and Erin Heyrman; six great-grandchildren, Kamryn, Cooper, Zoe, Cade, Colt, and Lincoln; a brother, Preston Jamie Williams; a sister, Esther Marie Boyd; her aunt, Christine Moye; and her cousin, Elaine Woodman.
In addition to her parents, LaVonne was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Williams.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3, in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Will Harrison officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Watts family.
