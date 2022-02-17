David Michael Timko, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away on February 12, 2022 in Southport, North Carolina.
David was born on March 24, 1949 to Josephine and Michael in Munhall, Pennsylvania.
He married the love of his life, Missi Hammer, on August 19, 1972.
David’s career in fundraising led him to The Leukemia and Lymphoma society where he was the Executive Director of the DC chapter for over 20 years. His career took a personal turn after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. In 2007, he received a stem cell transplant and went into remission.
David retired to Southport, North Carolina in 2013 and enjoyed golfing, fishing and spending time with friends.
He will be missed by all but is now at peace with the Lord.
David is survived by his wife of 49 years, Missi; his daughter, Emily McGlon, and her husband, Matt; his daughter, Lauren DeSarno, and her husband, Nicholas; and his sister Judi Harland. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Dominic, Lila, Chase, Maya, Paige and Justin; and countless nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be held for David at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southport at noon on Friday, March 25.
To post memories about David and obtain information about the funeral services, visit the Peacock, Newnam and White Funeral and Cremation Service website.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Timko family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
