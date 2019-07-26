Everett Bryant Frech was born on December 5, 1925 in Baltimore, and died peacefully on July 22, 2019 in Chapel Hill at the age of 93.
He grew up on a farm in the Maryland countryside where he developed one of his earliest interests in grooming, training and showing horses. In 1944, at the age of 18, he graduated from McDonogh Military School and joined the United States Army as World War II continued in Europe and the Pacific. He served in the Mountain Division in Germany, Italy and Austria, where his equine background made him a perfect fit for loading howitzers onto mules in multiple combat zones. Following the Allied victory in Europe, he was transferred to Okinawa and from there he served as part of the occupying forces in Japan.
After completing his military service he continued his education by enrolling at the University of Miami in its Latin American Institute. In this program he was able to feed his growing interest in travel by visiting many parts of Central and South America to explore business opportunities there before focusing his studies on marketing. Upon his graduation in 1957, he returned to Maryland to take a sales position with the McCormick spice and extracts company. This work led him to Raleigh for two years and then to Charlotte, where he became the firm’s sales manager for the Carolinas and met and married his first wife, Laura.
After some time in Charlotte, Bryant left McCormick to join Lassiter Corporation which, at the time, was looking to diversify its core business of producing high school and college yearbooks. The company, which was eventually to evolve into Rexham, began working with a succession of growing enterprises to develop a range of new products including metallic yarns, specialized films and flexible telephone circuitry. The company expanded rapidly and formed new divisions including Industrial Group, where Bryant became vice president and general manager. Industrial and Rexham prospered by continuing to develop and manufacture innovative new products for use in electronics, medical and health care, photography, defense, and security and automotive sectors.
In 1989, at the young age of 64 Bryant retired from Rexham and moved to Bald Head Island where he built a uniquely personalized home on the marsh. In retirement he found more time for his varied interests including tennis, sailing, golf, woodworking and offshore fishing. On Bald Head he met his second wife, Charlotte, with whom he would spend the rest of his life. His nickname for Charlotte - “Sunshine” – soon adorned his boat. He and Charlotte were married while on a cruise in Alaska, and Bryant thus acquired two adult children, Marshall and Wick. Life on Bald Head was full of island adventures, close friendships, and more than a few novel responsibilities. Bryant served consistently in such roles as a member of the Bald Head Island Conservancy Board, as Commodore of the Bald Head Island Yacht Club, and as a volunteer on the Bald Head Island Fire Department. His and Charlotte’s annual “Tacky Tourist Party” became famous as a post-Labor Day celebration of the departure of the island’s flood of summer visitors.
Bryant and Charlotte spent much of their summers at their mountain house near Linville Gorge and travelled abroad frequently with friends and family, exploring places as diverse as Turkey, New Zealand, Ecuador and a great many destinations throughout Central America and Central and Western Europe. Over the years they shared their lives with a multitude of rescued four-legged family members sporting names such as Dixie, Super Kitty and Sophirini, and gained six grandchildren who were constant visitors to Bald Head. Bryant and Charlotte henceforth became known by the grandchildren as “Sunshine and Uncle Bry.”
They left Bald Head with considerable regret but countless memories in 2013, and happily moved into their new cottage at The Cedars of Chapel Hill. Though further from the water, they were closer to family and to the mountains where they continued to spend as much time as possible. As befitted a gentleman in his nineties, Bryant’s travels and other activities became fewer but he never lost his passion for his family or for his friends, both old and new.
Bryant is survived by his wife Charlotte Frech, their two children Marshall Dunlap (and wife Nicky) of Raleigh and Wick Garrard (and husband Gardiner) of Atlanta, as well as six grandchildren: Margaret Garrard, Caroline Garrard, Willi Dunlap, Fletcher Dunlap, Emily Garrard and Wicki Dunlap. Bryant also leaves behind his sister Mary Lamborg of Yellow Springs, Ohio, his niece Amy Lamborg (and husband Jon Ralinovsky) of Oxford, Ohio, and nephew Carl Lamborg (and wife Pheobe) of Santa Cruz, California, as well as his great niece Tessa Ralinovsky (and husband Tim Payne) and great nephew Jasper Ralinovsky.
All those who knew Bryant will remember him for his warm companionship, for his wide and varied interests and his enormous collection of books and art, for his great many skills on the water, in the workshop and at the cocktail bar, for his genteel humility despite vast accomplishments, and for his adventurous and fun loving personality.
A date will be announced in the coming weeks when his family and friends can gather to marvel at his extraordinary life.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested in Bryant’s memory to Avery County Humane Society (P.O. Box 1213, Newland, NC, 28657), to an animal shelter of your choice, or to UNC Hospice (P.O. Box 1077, Pittsboro NC, 27312).