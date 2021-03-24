On March 17, 2021, Mary Ann Breitfeld, 77, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Southport, North Carolina passed away in Washington, D.C.
Mary Ann joyfully joins her husband of 49 years, Volker Breitfeld who passed in September of 2015.
She is survived by her two loving daughters, Ann Louise Scalfi of Atlanta, Georgia and Julie Breitfeld of Arlington, Virginia and their husbands, Vittorio Scalfi and Robert Dwyer, in addition to her loving brother Doug Chance and wife Sue of Portola Valley, California. Mary Ann is also blessed with four beautiful grandchildren, Dante Charles and Alessando Charles Scalfi and Amelia Anne and Henry Robert Dwyer.
Mary Ann graduated from Allegheny College with a degree in elementary school education and briefly taught before dedicating herself to her family.
She enjoyed the beach, golfing, tennis, skiing and her friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to curePSP.org.
She will be buried at Homewood Cemetery alongside her husband and parents in Pittsburgh, PA this summer.