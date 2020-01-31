Frederick Lawton Shaw, Jr. of Oak Island, North Carolina passed away on January 25, 2020 at his home from complications of Alzheimer’s and Stroke.
Frederick was born in Boston, Massachusetts on March 20, 1935. While growing up in Boston, Frederick was a Boy Scout who earned Eagle Scout status, and also an active member of his local Presbyterian Church where he received several awards for perfect attendance.
He graduated from Malden High School and attended University of Massachusetts in Forestry. He married Elizabeth Ryan Shaw of Malden, Massachusetts. The couple moved from Boston to Pinehurst, North Carolina in 1974.
Frederick spent his career as a General Contractor in residential and commercial building, as well as a Drywall Contractor who, among other projects, worked on the original Disney Epcot Center.
A veteran of World War II-Occupation of Germany, Frederick proudly served in the United States Army and received an Honorable Discharge. In 1972, he became a member of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Boston where he earned the distinguished rank of First Sergeant within the Company. He was a lifetime member of the Southern Pines John Boyd VFW Post #7318.
Frederick’s hobbies included deep sea tuna fishing out of Gloucester, Massachusetts, boating with one of his longtime best friends along the intracoastal waterways, hunting in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, and touring the NC Blue Ridge Parkway.
He is preceded in death by his father, Frederick L. Shaw; Sr., his mother, Dorothy Canty; and two sisters, Dorothy and Laura Lee Shaw.
Frederick is survived by his wife Elizabeth Ryan Shaw of 47 years.
Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery in Saugus, Massachusetts at a date yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the name of Frederick L. Shaw to FirstHealth Hospice House c/o FirstHealth Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.