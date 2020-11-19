Stanley Donald “Stan” Benjamin, 92, of Southport, North Carolina, passed away on November 10, 2020.
Mr. Benjamin was born January 19, 1928, son of the late William J. Benjamin and Ruth A. Benjamin.
Stan grew up in Potsdam, New York, and he was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served in Japan. He later graduated from Colgate University.
Mr. Benjamin worked in business and advertising; and later was the owner of Wakeman’s Garden Center in Trumbull, Connecticut, prior to his retirement to St. James in 2001.
Stan enjoyed tennis, golf, gardening, particularly his roses. He was active in the Exchange Club in Trumbull, the Southport-Oak Island Rotary Club, Southport Oak Island Kiwanis Club, and the CIS Teen Court.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Sarah J. Benjamin; three children, Deborah Marques and husband Ron of Florida, David Alan Benjamin of Connecticut, and Caroline Sturgess and husband David of England; a grandson, Kyle Benjamin of Connecticut; his sisters (twins) Janet Gustafson of North Carolina and Joan Rubenkoenig of Ohio; three step-grandchildren, Miranda, Dom, and Jona; a step-great-granddaughter, Jemma Kemp - Collins; and a sister-in-law, Anne Benjamin of New York.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Jack Benjamin.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In memory of Stan, memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
