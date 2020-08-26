Keith T. Holman, 80, of St. James, passed away on August 18, 2020.
Mr. Holman was born February 19, 1940 at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, the son of the late Col. Harlan K. Holman (US Army-Retired) and Bette T. Holman.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, he was a graduate of Hargrave Military Academy, Industrial College of the Armed Forces, Naval Post Graduate School, Armed Forces Staff College, and Upper Iowa University.
During his 33 years of Federal Government experience he amassed over 2,000 hours of resources management, personnel management, industrial production, and general administrative training.
All who knew him will remember him for his jokes, sense of humor, and love of life. He will be missed by all of his friends and family.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Peter Holman.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Jackie Holman; a daughter, Tracy Lynn Risher and husband Scott of Southport, North Carolina; a son, Christopher Keith Holman and wife Katherine of Cheyenne, Wyoming; three grandchildren, Claire, Michael, and Noah; two sisters-in-law, LaWanna Holman and Patti Pezzuti and husband Kevin; and numerous nephews, cousins, and friends.
“There’s a haven in the mountains nestled amongst the trees, where we are always happy with hearts as light as breeze; where friendship is the password and fish bite when they choose, our old Lake Mansfield Trout Club will chase away the blues.” Keith was an avid bass fisherman and always considered himself the best fisherman on the East Coast (another fish tale). He was a founding member of the Elmer Fudd Fishing Group for over 40 years. The fish can celebrate now because Keith is with his heavenly father.
Services for Mr. Holman will be private, but a memorial party will be held at a later date. His cremated remains will be scattered at the Lake Mansfield Trout Club in Stove, Vermont.
