Karen Walker Henzel passed away peacefully on September 29, 2021 at New Hanover hospital in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Karen was born in New Galilie, Pennsylvania to Wayne and LaGene Walker on August 30, 1944.
As the second oldest of six children growing up on a farm she learned an amazing work ethic that followed her throughout her entire career. Even after retirement as a CPA Karen continued to work as the Church Finance Secretary at Ocean View United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the choir for almost 30 years. She rarely missed a Sunday to sing for the church that she loved with her closest friends and family. It was one of the greatest joys in her life.
Karen was also proud to serve as the first female member in the Oak Island Lions Club with her father for many years. But anyone who knew Karen knew that her three children and three grandsons were her greatest pride and joy.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and LaGene Walker, and her younger brother, Arnot Walker.
She is survived by four siblings, Gerry (Gayle) Walker, Becky Malik, Linda (Tony) Walker and Dwight (Barb) Walker; her three children Eric (Sabrina) Henzel, Marc Henzel, and Laura (Eric) Wilson; her three grandchildren, Aiden Wilson, Jack Wilson and Walker Wilson; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, at Ocean View United Methodist Church on Oak Island, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to the Music Fund of Ocean View United Methodist Church.
Memorial condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com
