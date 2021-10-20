Marilyn Ann King, age 90, of Oak Island passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021.
Marilyn was born January 22, 1931.
Survivors include her children, Scott King (Maria), Lori Daube (Dennis), Mark King (Pamela), and Holly Luster (Anthony); four grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert King.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 16, at 11 a.m. at Peacock Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, 1411 North Howe Street, Southport.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Oak Island Senior Center, 5918 E. Oak Island Drive, Oak Island NC, 28465 or to Southport Oak Island Animal Rescue, 3376 St. Charles Place, Southport, NC 28461.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.