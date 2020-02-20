Albert Davis Beaube, age 69, of Holly Springs, Norrth Carolina and formerly of Bolivia, passed away on Valentine’s Day, Friday, February 14, 2020, after a courageous and lengthy battle with Renal Cell Carcinoma. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Davis was born in Roby, Texas on August 14, 1950 to the late A.V. and Mattie Lee Jewel Dobbs Beaube.
Davis was a longtime employee of Pfizer and Archer Daniels Midland in Southport. He was a former police officer for Yaupon Beach and a first responder with local fire and rescue departments.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Patricia Maher.
Surviving are his loving wife, Barbara Arnold Beaube; two daughters, Dessie Beaube Moore and Lori Beaube Ward and husband, Douglas; a son, Frederick Jakob Beaube and wife, Lucy; two brothers, George Beaube and wife, Donna, and Victor Beaube and wife, Linda; a sister, Geneva Himebauch and husband, Nathan; a sister-in-law, Brenda Arnold Albright and husband, Lanny; a brother-in-law, Thomas Arnold; a brother, John Ross and wife, Linda; grandchildren, Rachel, Kaitlin, Lilly Ward, Matilda and Baby Girl (arriving an April) Beaube. Davis is also survived by several nieces and nephews, Catherine, Douglas, Julie, Laura, Drew, Jeremy, Doug, Nick, Christine, Shiron, Amanda, Travis, Steven, Willis, Spencer, Douglas, Lorelei, Fisher, Luke, Madi, Jorja, Emma, Annabelle, Clayton, Jerren, Alyssa, Patrick, Clay, and Ryan; as well as a host of extended family and dear friends who became his family.
Memorial services are at 11 a.m. on Saturday the 22nd of February at Antioch Baptist Church in Bolivia, where he was a member and former Deacon. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
The family requests with gratitude that donations be made in his name to the charity of your choice. Cards and letters may be sent to the family at 1816 Vine Street, Holly Springs, NC 27540.
