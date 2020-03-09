Grace Bowling Garner King, 92, of Southport passed away on March 5, 2020.
Mrs. King was born March 8, 1927 in Hyden, Kentucky to the late Wayne Wright Bowling and Sally Maggard Bowling.
Grace was raised in a coal mining family, and she moved to Brunswick County as a teenager where she settled, married, and raised her family.
At the time of her passing, Grace was the oldest living member of Antioch Baptist Church: she sang in the church choir for many years. She worked for 30 years at Blake Builder’s Supply and Pelican Building Center in Southport. Her passions included fishing, gardening, and flying.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Wesley Garner; her second husband, Silas King; a son, James Leon Garner; a daughter, Patricia Ann Garner; three brothers, Carl Bowling, Jesse Bowling, and Hubert Bowling; and three sisters, Hazel B. Cecil, Nell B. Lewis, and Mary Alice B. Fields.
Survivors include a son, Gregory Garner; nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; 26 nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, and extended family members.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, at Antioch Baptist Church. Reverend Bryan Raleigh and Reverend Charles A. Drew will officiate the service. Burial will follow the service in the Bowling Family Cemetery in Bolivia.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Garner, Shane Garner, Timothy Gescat, Stuart Gescat, Bryan Garner, and Evan Gescat.
The family will have visitation on Tuesday, March 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service in Southport.
