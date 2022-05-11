Randy Elbert Ellis, age 74, of Southport, North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
Randy was born in Bynum, North Carolina, to the late J.V. Ellis and Hettie Jones Ellis. His stepmother was the late Elva Ellis.
Randy was a United States Coast Guardsman and was last stationed at USCG Station Oak Island, where he made many lifelong friends. While there he also met and married a local Southport girl, Jenny Austin, who became the mother of his daughters.
After his time in the service he was a mate on his father- in-law’s charter boat. He later worked at the ABC store, Blake’s Builders, then at CP&L as a QA/QC inspector until his retirement in 1993.
He was a member of the Southport Jaycees, holding the office of President, and was also awarded Jaycee of the Year. While in the Jaycees he loved planning Fourth of July festivals, shooting the fireworks and selling boat tickets, and he enjoyed the many breakfasts with the Dunn Clowns - not to mention a good game of donkey softball.
Randy loved working in his garden, fishing with the grandkids, and his morning coffee with his buddies at Kopps. In recent years just spending time with family and friends is what meant the most to him.
“Randy,” “Daddy,” and “Pop” will truly be missed by many but will live on through special memories of him.
He is survived by his two daughters, Shawna Ellis Aman and Christie Austin; and his three grandchildren, Brittani Aman, Austin Aman, and Wyatt Wescott.
The family will have a celebration of life service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, at the Jaycee Building in Southport. His best friend and Pastor Ashley Turner will officiate the service.