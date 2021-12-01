Adele Nicole “Nikki” Burke, age 77, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021.
Nikki was born December 26, 1943 in Quincy, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Adeline Marcotte.
She was a graduate of Quincy High School and attended Bridgewater State College, working toward an art degree.
Nikki was very active in the Camp Fire Girls and had been a den mother for the Cub Scouts and then continuing to support her two sons to attain Eagle Scout. She managed the family businesses, including Lampworks and John T. Burke Design, Inc.
Nikki enjoyed walking, swimming, golfing, tennis, mahjong and was a talented quilter.
She will be missed by all her close friends and close relatives.
Survivors include her husband, John T. Burke; two sons, Jack Burke and Stuart Burke; three grandchildren, Stuart, Alan, and Isabelle; two brothers, Damien Marcotte and Bill Marcotte; two brother-in-laws, Russell and George; and three sister-in-laws, Anne-Marie, Diane, and Pat.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Sherry Cleary.
The funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 30, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southport, NC.
Burial will be at Cape Fear Memorial Park following the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nikki’s name to A Big Heart Foundation, Inc. at 1220 South Graham Street, Charlotte NC 28203.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Burke family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
