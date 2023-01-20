Derith Ann Witkege, age 79, of Wilmington, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
Mrs. Witkege was born May 3, 1943, daughter of the late Roland G. Proctor and Marian Genevieve Ball.
Derith was born and raised in Worcester, Massachusetts, where she met the love of her life, Julian Anthony “Tony” Witkege Jr.
Derry, as she was commonly called, and husband Julian moved and nurtured their three daughters, Christina Morrow, Anne-Marie Gloster, and Susanna Bennett in several locations in the Southeast and Central Connecticut.
Derry completed coursework at the New York School of Interior Design which she utilized greatly in many arts and crafts. She was well known, in particular, for her tinsmithing at the Old Salem Village Museum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Also, Derry was quite active with the Oak Island Beach Quilters for several years where she won several awards.
Derry was active with her husband in the ownership and management of Kringles Korner gift shop at The Cotton Exchange in Wilmington, North Carolina, for almost 10 years. Both Derry and her husband lived in Oak Island and Southport before moving to Cambridge Village in Wilmington in 2021.
Survivors include her husband, Julian “Tony” Witkege, Jr.; three daughters, Christina Morrow and husband John of John’s Creek, Georgia, Anne-Marie Gloster and husband Casey of Langley, Washington, and Susanna Bennett and husband Rick of Boiling Spring Lakes, North Carolina; six grandchildren; three great-grandboys; and a brother, John D. Proctor and wife Betty of Summerdale, Alabama.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 4, at 10 a.m. in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel.