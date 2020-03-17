Richard "David" Johnson Jr., 31, of Boiling Spring Lakes passed away on March 15, 2020.
Survivors include his father Richard David Johnson and wife Regina of Florence, South Carolina; his mother Angela Lynn Williams and husband Mitchell of Boiling Spring Lakes; a sister, Brittany Nicole Bryant and husband Andrew; a niece, Mackenzie Rose Bryant; a nephew, Greyson Mitchell Bryant, all of Winnabow; paternal grandmother, Mary Johnson of Middleburg, Florida; and his maternal grandparents, Ben and Glenda Christman of Bolivia.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Lennox Johnson.
Services will be held at the family home in Boiling Spring Lakes at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 22.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.