Rufus Ernest Wolfe, Sr.
June 26, 1932 - April 13, 2022
Ernest was born in Brunswick County to Thomas Hendrix and Carolyn Rebekah (Bessie) Wolfe. He was the youngest of seven children and the last living member of his family of origin.
Ernest was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife Peggy Hooks Wolfe (1940-2012) and his eldest son, Rufus Ernest Wolfe, Jr. (1957-2020).
He leaves behind five children, Theresa Wolfe Bennett of Raleigh, North Carolina, Shari Wolfe Chambers of Sevierville, Tennessee, Kenneth Eugene Wolfe of Columbus, Georgia, Ronald Hendrix Wolfe (Rex) of Phuket, Thailand, and Beth Wolfe Jones of Knoxville, Tennessee and their families, including 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Ernest was cared for at home by his loving family with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren by his side during his last days.
Ernest served in the United States Coast Guard from 1950-1953. Upon returning home, he attended Wilmington College. After college, he began work in the paper mill industry, working along the eastern seaboard assisting with the start up of new mills.
By the late 1960’s, the great outdoors and the open sea again called his name and he returned to the sea as a Merchant Marine. In 1978, Ernest joined the Master Mates & Pilots Union and sailed with them until his retirement in 1997.
Between voyages, Ernest bought a large farm and a saw mill in the Tennessee mountains. Over the course of two years, he cut and dried timber from the farm and began building a log cabin for his adoring wife and family.
Ernest never lost his love of the outdoors. He took daily walks in the mountains and collected his drinking water from local streams. He was a talented golfer and loved nothing more than golfing with his sons, son-in-law and grandsons. He loved good music and good books which he shared with his children. A quick smile and a gentle pat was always how he greeted his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved and never stopped caring for his family. His family could have asked for nothing more.
According to their wishes, the ashes of Ernest and Peggy will be reunited and released to the sea for their eternal voyage; never again to be parted.
The family would like to thank the hospice services of University of Tennessee Medical Center for their care and support. We are grateful.