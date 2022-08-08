William Joseph (Bill) McCormack

William Joseph (Bill) McCormack, 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 4th, after a long fight with cancer. Bill faced this fight like he did everything else in his life, with guts, determination, and a biting sense of humor. He was well known for his semi-regular and widely-followed column ‘Member2Member’ which he wrote for the St James community, more than 180 columns in total.

Born in 1939, Bill McCormack was raised in Verona, New Jersey, the youngest of six children born to Ellen Monaghan and James McCormack.