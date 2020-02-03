Gretchen K. Price, 81, died January 27, 2020 at the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick -Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center. Gretchen was born on September 20, 1938 to John F. Kruse and Kathryn P. Kruse.
She attended Oakwood schools in Dayton, Ohio and graduated from Allegheny College in Meadville, Pennsylvania. She earned two masters degrees in psychology from University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado.
She spent her life teaching, starting in Dayton and then Cleveland, Ohio. After moving to Denver, Colorado she became head of student education at the psychiatric hospital Columbia HCA. She also taught developmentally challenged students for the Douglas County School System for 14 years before retiring in 2004.
In retirement, Gretchen and Dawson moved to St. James Plantation in Southport, North Carolina, where she enjoyed her book club, gardening, bridge, and mahjong.
Gretchen’s great joy was belonging to the Sea Notes choral group: she loved singing. She was also a member of the Trinity Methodist Church. And she had the most prolific and wonderful collection of stuffed bears imaginable.
She was the beloved wife of Dawson, her loving and dedicated husband, for 60 years.
She was the loving mother of Tom (Laura) of Coronado, California, David (Sandra) of Parker, Colorado, and was preceded in death by daughter, Kim. She was the dear sister of Katy (Bob) Duquette of Novelty, Ohio. She is survived by three grandchildren, Serena, Robert, and Judson, plus numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and, of course, her dear friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at Trinity United Methodist at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28. A reception will follow the service in Murrow Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: SOAR (Southport-Oak Island Animal Rescue) 3376 St Charles Pl SE, Southport, NC 28461; Sea Notes Choral Society, c/o Carol Willetts, 810 McKay Road, SE, Bolivia, NC 28422; Trinity United Methodist Church, 209 East Nash Street, Southport, NC 28461; or to the charity of your choice.
