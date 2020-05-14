Clyde Alan Galloway died May 12, 2020 at his home in Raleigh.
Alan was born February 17, 1960 and grew up in Bolivia.
He is predeceased by his parents Clyde Galloway and Maggie Aileen Evans Galloway.
He is survived by sister Eloise Pierce Causey of Shallotte; brother Franklin Earl Galloway of Bolivia; nephew Joseph Causey; niece April Causey Trull (Mark); three grandnephews; and two grandnieces.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
