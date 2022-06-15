Shelley Diane Smith, 72, of Boiling Spring Lakes, North Carolina passed away Friday, June 10, 2022 at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Shelley was born January 20, 1950, in San Jose, California. She enlisted in the U.S. Army after high school graduation, where she met and married her husband Roland (Smitty) Smith, and the two resided at Ft. Bragg and in Chapel Hill, Durham, Southport, and Boiling Spring Lakes.
She was an employee of Walmart since it opened in Southport. She regularly attended Generations Church when she was physically able, and she enjoyed watching Dr. Charles Stanley’s TV service on Sunday mornings. Shelley loved people and would always have a smile on her face and a friendly conversation with her Walmart customers.
Shelley was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She treasured her friendships, and always cared and was ready to help anyone who needed assistance.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Jean Brant, and her brother, Steven.
Shelley is survived by her husband Smitty Smith; sisters, Glenda Pestana of Folsom, California and Connie Davis of San Luis Obispo, California; daughter and son-in-law, Valerie and Johnny Bowden of Wilmington, son, Jason, and daughter-in-law, Sarah-Jane Smith, of Greer, South Carolina; granddaughter, Kayla Bowden of Wilmington; granddaughters, Kaia and Leila Smith of Greer, South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Mrs. Smith will be held on Saturday, June 18, at 1 p.m. in the Peacock-Newnam & White Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.