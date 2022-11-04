Luis Alonso Ramirez Rodriguez “Alonso,” age 29, of Southport had his life taken unexpectedly in Wilmington.
Alonso was born April 27, 1993 in Tela Atlántida Honduras, son of Maria Ana de Jesus Rodriguez and Jose Antonio Ramirez.
Alonso graduated from the Institute of Santa Cruz del Oro in Honduras with a degree as a computer specialist.
He was employed with The Cutting Edge as a commercial landscape technician and swiftly picked up the trades of landscaping, irrigation, night lighting, chemical applications and grounds maintenance.
He resided with his older brother, Amilcar, in Southport. His brother worked for six years to get his younger brother Alonso out of dangerous Honduras and in to the United States.
Alonso was so thrilled to be in the United States and to be working along side his big brother. A very clever and articulate young man, he excelled in everything he was requested to do. He was very kind and soft-spoken , and always smiled because he was extremely pleased and proud to be in the United States of America.
He is survived by his mother, Maria Ana de Jesus Rodriguez; father, Jose Antonio Ramirez of Yoro Yoro, Honduras; brother, Juan Carlos Ramirez of McAllen, Texas; sister, Sandra Ramirez of McAllen, Texas; brother, Amilcar Ramirez of Southport, North Carolina; sister, Ana Rosa Ramirez of Hicksville, New York; sister, Merlyn Ramirez and brother, Brayan Ramirez of Yoro Yoro, Honduras.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 28, in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel. There will be a time of visitation prior to the service from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will take place in the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church Cemetery in Winnabow.