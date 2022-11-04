Luis Alonso Ramirez Rodriguez “Alonso”

Luis Alonso Ramirez Rodriguez “Alonso,” age 29, of Southport had his life taken unexpectedly in Wilmington.

Alonso was born April 27, 1993 in Tela Atlántida Honduras, son of Maria Ana de Jesus Rodriguez and Jose Antonio Ramirez.

