The passing of Dale Loren Wilkinson, age 74, of Southport, North Carolina is announced with great sadness.
Dale had been in declining health and passed peacefully at home. During his many trials, he grew close to God and expressed that he was ready to meet his Savior.
He was a bright light in this world to all that knew him and made his mark on many hearts. A true patriot, Dale was a loving husband, father and grandfather. To know him was to love him.
Dale was born in High Point, North Carolina on April 7, 1947 to the late Inez Trimnal Wilkinson and Benjamin Burgess Wilkinson.
Dale knew how to make you feel welcome, enjoyed a good laugh and brought much joy to others. Tenderhearted, he loved deeply and believed if you couldn’t find a way, you make one! His warm demeanor, quick wit and passionate, kind soul set him apart.
He was man of many talents who enjoyed golf, fishing, billiards and various other activities but above all, he treasured time with family and friends.
Dale was a man of character and conviction. He believed in earning his way. He was handy, helpful and dedicated to his beliefs. During his service in Vietnam he was awarded two Purple Hearts. He also served as a Commander Legionnaire and a Free Mason.
Dale worked as a lineman, a restaurant owner, transportation supervisor and a retired heavy equipment operator for the Town of Oak Island.
In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Wilkinson.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years Lila Delane; daughter, Brandi Rhew, her husband, William (Bill), and their children, Lilah Grace, Leyna Elise and Gatlin McLain; sister, Sylvia Coleman, and her husband, David; sister, Lynn Wooten, and her husband, Jerry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. There will be graveside military honors at Floral Garden Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to Hospice of the Piedmont or The Gary Sinise Foundation.
Condolences may be made on Dale’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family with arrangements.
