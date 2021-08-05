Harold “Stump” T. Spencer, age 87, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021.
Harold was born August 26, 1933 in Dosher Memorial Hospital, son of the late Clarence and Ruth Spencer.
Harold was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and retired from MOTSU.
He was an electrician and plumber, and he served on the local ABC board in Southport.
Stump was a lifelong fisherman, having worked on several shrimp boats. Mr. Spencer was also a longtime Shriner and Mason.
Mr. Spencer was preceded in death by his wife, Eloise Lewis Spencer; a son, Harold T. “Buddy” Spencer, Jr.; and a grandson, Michael Spencer.
Survivors include his three children, Patricia Mims and husband Roger, Sandra Allen, and Brenda Bowling and husband Ken; nine grandchildren, Sharon Tubman and husband Jim, Kimberly Kreeger and husband Mike, Amanda Lombardi and husband Tim, Dawnelle Minton and husband Kevin, Tracy Steed and husband Matt, Keith Bowling and wife Rachael, Ervin Spencer and wife Jen, Laralyn Spencer, and Steven Spencer; 15 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
A gathering for family and friends in Harold’s honor was held in the Peacock-Newnam and White Chapel in Southport on Wednesday, August 4.
Online condolences may be made to the Spencer family at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, 1411 N Howe St., Southport, North Carolina.