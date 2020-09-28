Eugene Pedersen, 82, of Bolivia, North Carolina passed away September 25, 2020.
He was born on October 26, 1937 in Brooklyn, New York to Frederik Pedersen and Ellen Pedersen (Mortensen).
Mr. Pedersen was a truck driver for over 40 years for Carlson Ink Inc. in Brooklyn, New York.
He and his wife, Audrey, were married on March 22, 1958 in Brooklyn and settled there until they moved in 1965 with their four sons to Staten Island, New York. The family grew to five sons, and they remained on the island until 1996 when they moved to Liberty, New York to follow Eugene’s wife’s calling to the ministry.
The Pedersens maintained residences in both Liberty, New York and Milansville, Pennsylvania until relocating to Bolivia in 2013.
Mr. Pedersen had a fondness for fast cars, and he loved the sight of cars from the 1950’s and 60’s: he could tell you the make, model and year of the car from across the street. He was also a self-taught carpenter, and enjoyed doing his projects with his sons!
Mr. Pedersen was very proud of his Danish heritage, and talked often about the year he spent in Denmark post-WWII.
He was pre-deceased by his parents; his brother, Frederik; his son, Thomas; and his granddaughter, Alyssa G. Lahti-Pedersen.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Audrey Bjornholm Pedersen, and his sons, Michael (Kathy), David, Richard and Douglas. He was blessed with 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Services for Mr. Pedersen were limited to immediate family due to Covid restrictions: there will be a Celebration of Life for him at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
Brunswick Funeral Service, Southport/Oak Island