Chantal Antwynette Rivera O’Neal, PhD, of Southport, N.C. passed away on February 17, 2020, at UNC Memorial Hospital in Chapel Hill, North Carolina with her loving family by her side.
Chantal was born on August 27, 1969. She is the daughter of Gloria McKenzie Jones, granddaughter of Robert and Rhoda McKenzie, and great-granddaughter of Willie and Anna McKenzie.
Chantal grew up in Southport, North Carolina and attended South Brunswick High School. In 1985 she was one of three Brunswick County students selected to attend the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics (NCSSM) in Durham, North Carolina, a residential high school for academically gifted students. While attending NCSSM she studied botany under the direction of Dr. Augustus Witherspoon. Her project, “The Effects of Phosphate Waste on Algal Growth in Lakes” won an NAACP Act-So award for science in Brunswick County.
Upon graduating high school in 1987, she attended NC State University with the benefit of various scholarships based on her academic performance.
In 1992, Chantal began graduate studies at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. As a student, she received numerous awards, including a dissertation fellowship based on her research efforts. She published 13 articles in national science journals, and presented her work in various cities across the United States. She received a Doctor of Philosophy in Pharmacology in 1998. Dr. Rivera and her good friend Dr. Cassandra Prioleau were the first African American females to receive PhD degrees in Pharmacology at UNC.
Chantal was awarded a Berlex Fellowship for postdoctoral studies at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio (1998-1999). She was the first African American to receive this award and the only African American in the department of Cell Biology.
In 2000 she was funded by the National Space Biomedical Research Institute to study the effects of space flight and microgravity on the liver at NASA-Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.
She remained in Houston for another five years and rose through the academic ranks to achieve the title of Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine, which houses one of the top-ranked children’s hospitals in the US. Although there were several African American physicians on the pediatrics staff, she was the first and only African American basic scientist in the department.
After much deliberation, she accepted a faculty position in the department of Molecular and cellular physiology at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in Shreveport, Louisiana. Again, she was the first and only. However, she worked quickly to recruit other minority faculty and students to the department. In 2010 she became the only African American to achieve tenure in any science department on the Shreveport campus.
Over the years, Chantal lectured all over the United States and was invited to give lectures in Paris and Nice, France, Germany, Japan, Canada and Greece. Her publications now total more than 50 across both national and international journals, and are referenced regularly among her peers.
Throughout her career Chantal instructed numerous high school, undergraduate and graduate/medical students, as well as attending on basic laboratory practices and in the classroom setting, always striving to educate minority students about becoming future scientist.
Surviving are her mother and stepfather, Gloria and Norman Jones; two daughters, Naya Rivera and Angelina Rivera; a son, Shaun Rivera; one grandson, Matthew Rivera; a sister, LaTrisha Dye; aunts, Aleyah McKenzie, Delores Adams (Nelson), and Carolyn Woodhouse; nephew, Tristan Dye; as well as a host of extended family and dear friends who became her family including a brother, Todd Parker.
She was married to Stanley A. O’Neal who preceded her in death.
Memorial services will be held March 14 at 11 a.m. at the Southport Community Building, 223 East Bay Street, Southport. The family will receive visitors at 407 North Howe Street, Southport.
