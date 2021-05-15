Rose Orlando Minett, 94, of Southport passed away on May 13, 2021.
Rose was born January 13, 1927 in Valley Stream, New York, a daughter of the late Giuseppe and Antionette Orlando.
Rose was a first generation American following her parents immigrating from Italy in the early 1920’s. She was a patriotic member of America’s Greatest Generation. In her 94 years, she lived through the Great Depression, WWII, saw mankind travel to the moon, and experienced many incredible innovations in science and technology.
She married the love of her life, Jim, in 1952. They raised their two children, and moved their family to the Southport area in 1975.
Rose had a deep sense of community service and gave unselfishly to her family and the community. She was a Dosher Memorial Hospital Volunteer for over 25 years. Rose had also volunteered at the Southport Visitors Center for the past 13 years until the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rose’s greatest enjoyment came from the time she spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her other interests included cooking, knitting, ceramics, crafts, good music, and dancing.
Survivors include her son James Edward Minett, Jr. and wife Deborah; a daughter, Pamela Ann Minett Hall; four grandchildren, Kimberly Hall Martin and husband Brian, James Edward Minett, III, Joanna Minett Warner and husband Scott, and Gary Travis Lankford; and four great-grandchildren, Amarah Martin, Brian Martin II, Khloe Martin, and Elizabeth Warner.
Mrs. Minett was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Minett; a sister, Mary Orlando Weber; and three brothers, Carlo Orlando, William Orlando, and Salvatore Orlando.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 17, in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles A. Drew officiating. Burial will follow the service in the Northwood Cemetery. The family will have visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, at the funeral home.
The family requests in lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
