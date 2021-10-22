Marianne Florence Noel Boyd Gore passed away peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior at 10:11 a.m. Tuesday, October 12, in Boone, North Carolina with her children by her bedside.
She was preceded in death by her husband Grover A. Gore to whom she was married for 60 years.
Marianne is survived by her three children, Allison Boyd Gore of Burlington, Charlotte Rosemary Gore Stevens of Raleigh, and Grover Aubret Gore II (Ladema) of Winston Salem; two grandchildren, Grover Aubret Gore III and Madelynn Julia Gore of Winston Salem; and brother-in-law, Harold L. Gore (Maria) of Leland.
Marianne was born August 5, 1934 in Raleigh, North Carolina to the late John F. Boyd, Jr. and Marion Lydia Beneker Boyd.
She was an extraordinary human being who was quiet, shy, soft-spoken, trusting, agreeable, patient, generous, and kind. Marianne never angered, always forgave, and loved unconditionally. She enjoyed giving and helping others with patience, kindness, and graciousness. Marianne gave love and compassion to everyone in her path.
She was a beautiful woman with dark brown hair, brown eyes, and gorgeous skin. Marianne was exceptionally talented in piano, writing, painting, French, and embroidery. She loved music. Her fondest memories were going to the opera with her mom, and attending operas in New York City with her grandmother who was an Opera Agent and professional opera singer. Luciano Pavarotti was one of her most exciting concerts. Most of all, Marianne loved her family, which was the most important thing in her life.
As a young child, Marianne lived briefly in Raleigh but grew up in Charlotte where she graduated from Central High School in 1952. She graduated from her beloved Salem College in 1956 with a Bachelor of Arts in French Literature and Minor in Music.
Marianne began her teaching career in Wadesboro where she met the love of her life, Grover A. Gore. They were introduced by friends, Henry and Ann Gillam, at a local high school baseball game.
Marianne and Grover married on June 18, 1960 at the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. With her teacher’s salary, Marianne financed Grover’s law degree. At the beginning of their marriage, Grover entered Wake Forest University Law School and Marianne gave birth to their first child Allison Boyd Gore. In 1963, Grover graduated from law school, and the family moved to Rocky Mount where Marianne taught school and Grover worked his first job as a lawyer.
In 1966, Marianne and her family relocated to Southport where they lived until 2004. With her passion for history, over 15-20 years she and her husband slowly restored their beloved waterfront home on the Cape Fear River. Marianne gave birth to Charlotte Rosemary Gore Stevens and Grover A. Gore II. She adored playing classical music such as Chopin, Mozart, Debussy, and Tchaikovsky on her cherished piano while looking at the Cape Fear River - this was her happiest time. Her children would often dance while she played.
Marianne’s two greatest loves, teaching and French, were realized in Southport. For 30-plus years, she taught French, Latin, and English at Southport Middle School, Southport High School, and South Brunswick High School until her 2003 retirement. Marianne worked relentlessly to provide the very best education to her students, and she worked overtime without compensation many late weeknights and weekends. She arranged affordable trips for her students to visit Montreal, Canada, as well as Nice and Paris, France. Many students thought Mrs. Gore’s classes were difficult. In later years, former students showed their gratitude through lifelong friendships, letters, gifts, and artwork which she displayed in her home.
Marianne was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Wilmington. She loved Genealogy, which was a family tradition with her mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a Regent of The Stamp Defiance Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and member of the Colonial Dames of VII Century, French Huguenot Society of South Carolina, Scottish Society of Wilmington, and Daughters of the Cincinnati. Marianne was also a Docent at the Cameron Art Museum in Wilmington, and she helped establish the NC Museum of History in Raleigh.
In 2004, Marianne and her husband retired to Banner Elk where she was a member of the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church, Daniel Boone Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Garden Club.
Marianne enjoyed her retirement years by playing the piano, traveling, gardening (she loved her herb garden), spending time with her family, friends, and two cats (Blackie and Kittyhawk), speaking and reading French, and attending church. She also served as Class President for Salem College’s 50th Reunion (2006) and Salem College Alumnae Board (2010-2012) as Student Awards Chair.
Marianne was the most patient, loyal, and devoted wife to her husband, Grover A. Gore, for 60 years. In the final stages of her husband’s life, she was the consummate caretaker in maintaining his health as an elderly woman. Due to age, Marianne spent her final years at Deerfield Assisted Living in Boone. The staff and residents loved her. Marianne was happy and her final years were peaceful. She had two close friendships with Nancy and Dot, played bingo, read, and enjoyed visits from her family and friends. ]
Marianne is eternally missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Most notably, Marianne Florence Noel Boyd Gore sacrificed her health and happiness for the benefit of her family.
The visitation service will be held at 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, October 29, at Andrews Mortuary & Crematory, 1617 Market Street, Wilmington.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 30, at First Presbyterian Church, 125 South Third Street, Wilmington.
The graveside burial service will follow at Oakdale Cemetery, 520 North 15th Street, Wilmington.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure, Banner Elk Presbyterian Church, Interact, and Crossnore School & Children’s Home.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.