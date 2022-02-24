Grady Harold Munn Jr., age 78, of Caswell Beach, North Carolina passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022.
Grady was born November 15, 1943, son of the late Grady Harold Munn, Sr. and Mary Hyatt Munn.
He worked for 30 years as a locomotive engineer for MOTSU - Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point.
Grady loved walking on the beach, a good seafood dinner, music, all sports and his cars. He was known for his “Bat Man” car. His grandchildren lovingly called him “Shady Grady.”
He was the most honest, kind, and loving man that you would ever meet. Grady will be greatly missed by all.
He is survived by two children, Lesley Munn Granholm and husband Dan, and Scott Munn and wife Kim; eight grandchildren, Sarah Bourar, Stephanie Rademacher, Robyn Daily, Daniel Granholm, Jr., Mac Granholm, Kristin Munn, Kelsey Munn, and Karrie Munn; five great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Ameer, Khloe, Kennedy, and Karolina; two brothers, Mike Munn and wife Emily, and Mack Preston and wife Belinda; and a sister, Cheryl Munn.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 28, in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel. The family will have visitation on Sunday, February 27, from 2 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Cape Fear Memorial Park Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Munn family.
