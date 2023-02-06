Joyce Ann (Goldae) Fotia, 78, of Southport, North Carolina, passed away February 4, 2023 after losing her battle with cancer.
Joyce was born on August 12, 1944 in Dade County, Florida and adopted by Joseph and Ethel Goldae of Port Chester, New York.
She graduated from Port Chester High School in 1962 and married the love of her life, Anthony Fotia, on September 6, 1962. They spent 60 wonderful years together.
Joyce and Anthony moved from Port Chester to New Fairfield, Connecticut in 1977. Joyce was one of the founding members of the New Fairfield Animal Welfare Society. They later moved to Winsted, Connecticut and then Torrington, Connecticut to be closer to their daughter, Jodi, and grandson, Michael.
In 2009, Joyce and Anthony moved to Southport to enjoy their retirement.
She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Anthony of Southport, North Carolina; her daughter, Jodi Baldwin, and husband Wes; grandson, Michael Speziale, and partner Alex; grandson, Kevin Baldwin, and wife Christina; daughter, Debbie Schwartz, and husband Tom; granddaughter, Dina Schwartz, and husband, Pablo; and two great-grandchildren.
A gathering of friends and family to celebrate Joyce’s life will be held Saturday, February 11, at the Amenities Center in Rivermist from 1 to 3 p.m.