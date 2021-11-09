Catherine Mary Thompson, 90 of Southport, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021. She was born March 26, 1931 in Philadelphia County to the late Andrew and Katherine Kelley.
Catherine is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Harold J. Thompson; son, Mark Thompson; and brother, Robert Kelley.
She is survived by her sons, Harold Thompson, Jr., David (Patricia) Thompson, Michael (Linda) Thompson, Christopher (Karen) Thompson; daughter, Kathleen Thompson; daughter-in-law, Elaine Thompson; 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; and brother, Andrew Kelley.
A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, November 16, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Southport.
Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.