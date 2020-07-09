Robert “Bob” Matarazzo, of Southport, North Carolina, went to be with God on July 5, 2020.
He was born on February 25, 1951 to the late Nicholas and Gloria (DiBenedetto) Matarazzo.
Upon graduation from Iona College, Bob worked for Westchester County’s Department of Environmental Facilities for 31 years, where he climbed to the rank of Deputy Commissioner. He went on to work for Malcolm Pirnie and was promoted upon their acquisition by Arcadis to Senior Associate. Most recently, Bob held the title of Northeast Business Development Manager with Arcadis.
Bob faithfully and tirelessly devoted his life to his community and was a devoted asset to New Fairfield Board of Education, New Fairfield Little League, New Fairfield Lions (past president and Melvin Jones recipient), Knights of Columbus (Sacred Heart), the Oak Island Moose Lodge, Oak Island Elks, and Southport Lions Club (past president). His willingness to volunteer is truly a testament to his generosity.
Said best by his close friend, Don Cleary:
“Bob was a dedicated and longtime member of the New Fairfield Lions Club in New Fairfield, Connecticut serving as its President 1995-96 and on the Board of Directors. You would often find Bob chairing many of the club’s projects and fundraisers, Easter Egg Hunt, 4th of July Parade, the annual Car show, Senior’s Picnic, Breakfast with Santa, as well as many committees. He was inducted as a Melvin Jones Fellow by Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) in recognition of Bob’s commitment to serving the world community. He was also awarded a Knight of the Blind by the Connecticut Lions Eye Research Foundation as well as Lion of the Year.”
Bob had the natural talent and personality to make friends, no matter the situation, and his jokes were infectious to those around him. His congenial personality came from his deep faith and love of God. He attended St. Edward the Confessor in New Fairfield and was an active member of Sacred Heart in Southport. Bob’s devotion to his spirituality was an inspiration for how he lived his life. A man of many words and stories, some factual and others not so factual, that would draw out lackluster conclusions. A man of true integrity. An avid Yankee fan. A man with simple taste, Bob was truly a humble man whose impact will forever be felt by the family that loves him dearly and knows that they will see each other again. He was a selfless man whose passing has left a hole that only he can fill. His ability to love, sacrifice, provide, support and forgive will forever be lessons to all he knew.
Bob, the most devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather, is survived by his wife, Irene (Ferrara) Matarazzo; sons, Robert Jr., Michael and Alexander Matarazzo; daughter, Lauren Matarazzo; daughter-in-law, Nayi (Oliverios) Matarazzo; granddaughter, Mackenzie Matarazzo; his faithful dog, Luna; his sister, Anne Sullivan and husband Steve Sullivan, his three brothers-in-law, Leonard Ferrara and wife Angela, Thomas Ferrara and wife Florence, John Ferrara and wife Roseann; as well as a large extended family of 12 nieces and nephews and 19 great nieces and nephews.
“For even the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.” - Mark 10:45
A church service and interment will take place at Basilica of Jesus and Mary, 168 Hill Street, Southampton, New York, 11968 at a later date.
Celebrations of Bob’s life will be held at a later date in both Westchester, New York and Southport.
Donations can be made to: Southport Lions Club, P.O. Box 10187, Southport, NC 28461, (www.southportlions.org) or to New Fairfield Lions Club at www.newfairfieldlions.org.
Online condolences are encouraged and may be sent to the family at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements for the Matarazzo family are being provided by Michael J Fulwood, Funeral Service Licensee.