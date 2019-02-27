Linda D. Bowen, 69, of Southport, formerly of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, passed from this world peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019.
She was born on October 13, 1949 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and was raised in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Linda is the daughter of Carl D. Hyde (Sharon Rauch) of Palmyra, Pennsylvania and Mr. and Mrs. Donald & Viola I. (Hoerner) Lawrence, of Hershey, Pennsylvania.
Linda was a graduate of Hershey High School class of 1967. She retired from H. B. Reese Candy Company after a long career in purchasing. Linda was a Board Member and Vice Chairman of the Friends of the North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport, active in the Southport Sail and Power Squadron, and engaged in her community.
Linda was married to Joseph Bowen, and the couple enjoyed 37 years of marriage before his passing in 2017.
In addition to her parents, survivors include sisters Carla Peterson Weaver (Albert) of Lebanon, Pennsylvania and Barbara Woodworth (Logan) of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, half-sister Debra Bollana (Remi) of Etters, Pennsylvania, stepsister Elizabeth Clancy (Joseph) of Palmyra, Pennsylvania, and half-brothers Harry Lawrence of Hershey, Pennsylvania and Daniel Hyde of Stoystown, Pennsylvania.
She also leaves behind nephews Eric Peterson, Jason Peterson, Dylan Woodworth and Luke Cassel, nieces Hannah Woodworth, Olivia Cassel and Anna-Kate Clancy, great-nephews Brandon Peterson and Wyatt Potteinger, and great-nieces Madison Peterson and Jolie Peterson.
Linda will also be missed by a great group of neighbors and friends from St. James Plantation who were very special to her and Joe since moving to Southport.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Friends of the NC Maritime Museum at Southport, 204 East Moore Street, Southport, NC, 28461.