Harry S. Pope, 92, of Maco Road in Leland passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019.
Harry was born in Hallsboro on November 8, 1926, to the late James L. Pope and Lela Shipman Pope.
Harry was a proud veteran of the US Navy and served in WW II. He had a long career as a welder and pipefitter with Babcock and Wilcox and later American Crane. He enjoyed fishing in all of our coastal waters.
Harry is survived by his wife of 67 years, Inez Skipper Pope; three sons, Ray Pope and wife Sue, Bruce Pope and wife Sheila, and Terry Pope; three grandchildren, Tara Nicole Watkins (Jeremy), and Kimberly Brooke Messick (Jamey), and Melanie Shonka; five great-grandchildren, Easton, Garrett, Kinley, Brayden, and Oakley; his special cat “Puny”.
Funeral services will be held 2 pm Friday, August 16, at the Skipper Family Cemetery on Maco Road-Leland.
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation Village Road Chapel-Leland.