Douglas (Doug) Robbins Bris-Bois passed away peacefully in his home Sunday, November 7, 2021 in Southport, North Carolina.
He was born February 17, 1947 in Charleston, South Carolina to the late Dorothy (Dot) and Charles Bris-Bois.
Being born just after World War II shaped Doug’s formative years and resulted in a lifetime of gratitude and service. After graduating from Wake Forest University, he served in the army as a trained combat medic. He then had a robust career with Sears, Roebuck, and Co. that spanned nearly 40 years. With humble beginnings in various stores across the Southeast, Doug’s tenacity manifested into leadership roles throughout the country before ultimately being named the the company’s National Director of Replenishment and Systems at its headquarters just outside of Chicago, Illinios.
Upon retiriment he and his wife moved to Southport. It was here that Doug embarked on a second career in real estate with Coldwell Banker Seacoast Advantage.
Throughout his life, Doug lived in many places - 19 to be exact - and in each of those locations Doug was a kind and generous neighbor who will be remembered for his smile, sense of humor, and selflessness.
Doug loved his family more than anything. He often said his greatest accomplishment was marrying the girl of his dreams, Gladys, and building a family with her. In turn, his family was also immensely proud of him. For his wife and children, “Dad” was too narrow of a definition. He was a friend, teacher, and role model.
“Carpe Diem” was his mantra. He treasured life, worked hard to provide for his family, was a man of great faith, and was always the life of the party.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Gladys Bris-Bois; his three children, Marie Miclat and husband Joseph, Douglas Bris-Bois, Jr. and husband Jerry, and Dottie Bris-Bois; his four beloved grandchildren, Anna Marie, Madeleine, Doug (Trey), and Francesca (KiKi); and his siblings, Charles (Chuck) Bris-Bois and wife Vana, René Shouse and husband Jonathan, and Lisa Bradley and husband John.
Family and friends will gather for a celebration of life service at Trinity United Methodist Church, Southport, on Saturday, November 20, at 2 p.m. A reception will follow and all who knew and loved him are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Trinity United Methodist Church (www.southporttrinityumc.com), the American Heart Association (www.heart.org), or Brunswick County Association of Realtors CARES (910-754-5700).
To share a note of remembrance, online condolences may be made online at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
