Wouter Niermans, 81, of Oak Island passed away on July 14, 2020.
Mr. Niermans was born in Indonesia on December 7, 1938.
Survivors include his wife Renate Niermans; a son, John Niermans; a daughter, Heather Niermans; three stepchildren; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many extended family members, including those in the Netherlands.
A private family service will be held on Oak Island at a later date.
