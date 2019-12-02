Carl Edward “Ned” Mutschler II, 90, of Bolivia passed away on November 19, 2019.
Mr. Mutschler was born on July 28, 1929 in Springfield, Massachusetts to the late Carl and Phyllis (nee Mitchell) Mutschler.
Carl served in the 21st Infantry Regimen of the United States Army during World War II as a firefighter in Japan.
Mr. Mutschler held a degree in Electrical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He started his career with Philco Corporation, continuing with Philco-Ford. Later, he worked for Geometric Data, Smith-Klein and at Interspec Corporation as a consultant. He was awarded several patents with Philco, the US Government and SmithKlein. These ranged from color TVs and mail sorters to blood analysis machines. He was an electronics wiz, retaining these skills throughout his entire life.
His passions were astronomy, photography, music, cars and the beach.
Carl and his second wife, Marie, moved to the Southport area in 1990’s to enjoy their retirement years. On the nearby beaches he could fully enjoy fishing, boating, and bodysurfing.
Carl is survived by his children, Carl Mutschler III and Karen A. Murphy, Karen M. Lindgren, Monica Y. Davis, and James G. Brandley III; grandchildren, Carl IV, Jesse, Douglas, Matthew, Kimberly, Brandon, Blake, Colin and Brianna; and great-grandchildren, Jordon, Zoey, Indiana and Rhys.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, in the Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Cape Fear Memorial Park Cemetery.
