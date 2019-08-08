Terri Moore Smart, 54, of Southport and formerly of Concord, North Carolina died Monday, August 5, 2019.
She was born in Huntington Beach, California on May 10, 1965 the daughter of Dennis Moore and Jayne Bedingfield Moore.
In addition to her parents, survivors include four daughters, Sarah, Elizabeth, Amanda and Jenna; and two brothers, Jeff and Denny.
A celebration of Terri’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Connect Christian Church, 3101 Davidson Highway, Concord, North Carolina. A reception will follow at the church the service.
There will be a time of visitation at the church one hour prior to the service.
Private online condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
