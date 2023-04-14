Gary Raymond Fogle passed on to be with the Lord on Good Friday, April 7, 2023 at 81 years of age.
Born in 1941, Gary lived a full life as a dear friend to many, a loyal and loving husband for 62 years, and a wonderful dad and grandpa for two sons, two grandsons and two great-grandchildren. Gary’s life was marked by sincere dedication and loving, welcoming concern for a vast diversity of people.
He grew up in Massillon, Ohio where he also raised his family and worked in retail commerce. For many, Fogle’s Corner (service station/grocery store at the corner of Hwys 93 & 172) was their hub of friendly relations.
After retiring in 2001, he moved to Southport, North Carolina where he was a dedicated church member and a regular visitor of the local dog park.
He was preceded in death by his youngest son, Randy; his brothers, Dennis and Tim Fogle; and his sister, Ruth Ann Sibert.
He is survived by his wife, Suzan; his son, Scot; his sister, Karen Sibert; and his two grandsons, Ethan and Ezra Fogle.
A memorial service will be held at Oak Island Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1503 East Oak Island Drive, Oak Island, NC 28465 on Friday, April 21, at 2PM. All are welcome. This service will also be viewable via the church’s YouTube streaming at https://www.youtube.com/@oakislandepc6572/streams.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gary can be made to the Oak Island Evangelical Presbyterian Church’s Mission Fund (see address above) or to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1406 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401.