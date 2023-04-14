Gary Raymond Fogle

Gary Raymond Fogle passed on to be with the Lord on Good Friday, April 7, 2023 at 81 years of age.

Born in 1941, Gary lived a full life as a dear friend to many, a loyal and loving husband for 62 years, and a wonderful dad and grandpa for two sons, two grandsons and two great-grandchildren. Gary’s life was marked by sincere dedication and loving, welcoming concern for a vast diversity of people.