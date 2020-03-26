Wanda Slatton Ratliffe, 78, of Southport passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday March 24, 2020.
Wanda was born September 20, 1941 in Sale Creek, Tennessee.
Wanda’s caring compassionate spirit led her to a fulfilling lifelong career as a registered nurse. She was also a member of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Southport.
Wanda is preceded in death by her parents, Loather and Alma Crawley Slatton and her son-in-law, Michael Mulligan.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Larry Ratliffe; daughters, Karen Ratliffe (James Burney, Jr.) and Kristen Mulligan; her son, Richard Ratliffe (Cara); her sister, Judith Ann Marler (Edwin); her grandchildren, Kyle Mulligan (Liz Beirne), Bradley Mulligan, Mary Ratliffe, Matthew Mulligan, Sophia Ratliffe, Christopher Mulligan, and James “Tripp” Burney III; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In light of current public health concerns, the family will have a private service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests visiting your local American Red Cross to donate blood, to consider becoming an organ donor, or making a memorial contribution to your local SPCA, as these causes were important to Wanda.
Online condolences may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Ratliffe family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.