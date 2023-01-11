Wilfred Ephrem Montminy (“Wil”) passed away in Southport, North Carolina on January 4, 2023. He was 82 years old.
Wil was born on August 6, 1940 in New Bedford, Massachusetts to Alexandre and RoseAlma L’Heureux Montminy.
He attended Cranwell Preparatory in Lenox, Massachusetts, then graduated with a degree in Finance from Boston College in 1961.
Following graduation, he entered the US Naval Training School in Pensacola Florida and subsequently served 4 years as an Officer in the United States Navy before beginning a long and successful career in brokerage and wealth management.
Wil was a lifelong avid and competitive golfer. He loved to read, play cards and, upon retirement, enjoyed travel with family and friends.
Wil was truly one of a kind. He will be greatly missed and long remembered for his feisty personality, love of a good cocktail, his advice for his loved ones, and his especially strong work ethic that he instilled in his children and grandchildren.
Wil was predeceased by his mother, father, stepmother Ernestine Montminy, and brother Pierre Montminy.
He is survived by his wife Linda Faucher Montminy; as well as his former spouse, Cecile Gendreau Montminy with whom he had two children; their daughter, Michelle Montminy Berasi and her husband Joseph Berasi of Raleigh, North Carolina; his son, Richard Montminy and his partner Nicolette Howard of Berwyn, Pennsylvania; his grandchildren, Carli Berasi, Audrey Berasi, Alexandre Montminy, William Montminy, and Colette Montminy; his siblings, Therese Montminy Grosso of Trumbull, Connecticut, Raymond Montminy of Merritt Island, Florida, Edward Montminy and his wife Melanie of Merritt Island, Florida, Alexander Montminy and his wife Trish of Cocoa Beach, Florida, and Paul Montminy and his wife Ann of Sherman, Texas.
Services will take place at a future date in New Bedford, Massachusetts.
