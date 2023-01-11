Wilfred Ephrem Montminy

Wilfred Ephrem Montminy (“Wil”) passed away in Southport, North Carolina on January 4, 2023. He was 82 years old.

Wil was born on August 6, 1940 in New Bedford, Massachusetts to Alexandre and RoseAlma L’Heureux Montminy.

To plant a tree in memory of Wilfred Montminy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.